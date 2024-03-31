Carlson recorded a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Carlson tied up the contest on the power play late in the third period for his eighth marker on the year. He finished with three hits, one shot on goal, a blocked shot and a minus-2 rating in a whopping 30:16 of ice time. In his last eight games, Carlson has three goals and five assists to add to his 23 shots on net. While his point totals are a bit lower than expected this season, Carlson is still a consistent fantasy producer for managers.