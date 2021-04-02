Carlson scored a pair of goals on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Islanders.

Carlson opened the scoring 61 seconds into the game, blasting a one-timer from high in the zone that appeared to catch New York goalie Semyon Varlamov unprepared. Carlson added his second of the game late in the middle frame, joining a rush and converting a perfect backdoor feed by Jakub Vrana. The goals were Carlson's eighth and ninth of the season and gave him 31 points in 36 games.