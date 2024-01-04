Carlson tallied a power-play goal, four shots and two hits during Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Carlson's second goal of the season ended a five-game scoring drought and gave him his 11th consecutive season with at least 20 points. Despite averaging a career-high 25:42 of ice time, the 33-year-old is struggling mightily to produce the kind of offensive numbers that have made him such a reliable fantasy blueliner over the years. Some positive regression seems likely for the 27th overall pick from the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, so fantasy managers should just hope Carlson turns the corner quickly now that the calendar has rolled into 2024.