Carlson notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Carlson had a shot tipped in by T.J. Oshie for the opening tally at 7:09 of the first period. The 32-year-old Carlson hasn't been held off the scoresheet since Game 1, posting a goal and four power-play helpers in his last four outings. The defenseman has added 11 shots on net, 12 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in his usual top-pairing role.