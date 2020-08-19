Carlson registered a pair of assists and logged a team-high 24:26 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.

Carlson picked up the primary helper on second-period goals by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin, helping the Capitals erase a 2-0 deficit and stave off elimination. Carlson, who missed the round robin due to injury, has hit the scoresheet in all four games against the Islanders, totaling six assists. He entered Tuesday's tilt with a rough minus-8 rating but was even in Game 4.