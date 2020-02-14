Capitals' John Carlson: Logs two helpers

Carlson had a pair of assists on two shots and added two blocks in Thursday's 3-2 win over Colorado.

Carlson feathered a perfect backdoor feed to Nicklas Backstrom to get the Capitals on the board in the second period, then set up Tom Wilson's game-tying goal in the third. Both assists came on the power play and gave Carlson 69 points on the season. He's been remarkably productive from start to finish in 2019-20 and has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last six games. Carlson had a career-high 70 points last season and that benchmark could be toast as soon as Saturday in Arizona.