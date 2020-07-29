Carlson was removed as a precaution during Wednesday's exhibition game after an awkward fall, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Coach Todd Reirden said the team took the precaution since it was only an exhibition contest, but there doesn't seem to be much concern over the injury. Carlson will be reevaluated in the near future, but he should have enough time to get ready for the first game of the season restart Monday against the Lightning.