Capitals' John Carlson: May return Tuesday

The Capitals are taking a cautious approach with Carlson's (lower body) recovery, but the "ultimate plan" is for the defender to play Tuesday against the Blues, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

This news rules Carlson out of Friday's matchup with Carolina but suggests he's likely close to being back to 100 percent. The 28-year-old American is still considered day-to-day, so there's no reason to believe his lower-body injury will linger into the regular season.