Capitals' John Carlson: Midseason Norris fave
Carlson scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Devils.
Carlson has 31 points (four goals, 27 assists) in 40 games and is starting to see his name pop up on midseason Norris trophy lists. Very well-deserved.
