Carlson was the lone scorer for the Capitals in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Carlson opened the scoring with a slick snapshot, but the lead was short-lived as the Blueshirts countered with two goals of their own in the first period, followed by a power-play insurance tally in the second frame. The venerable defenseman is up to 20 goals and 75 total points through 126 career playoff games, but being down 3-1 in the series, the Capitals need goals any way they can get them.