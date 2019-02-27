Capitals' John Carlson: Nets power-play goal Tuesday

Carlson registered a power-play goal, a plus-2 rating and two blocked shots during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Carlson continues his hot streak with two goals and eight points in the last seven games. The 28-year-old defender has posted consecutive 10-goal seasons and is on pace to break the 70-point barrier if he can stay healthy and productive, placing him in the top tier among fantasy defensemen.