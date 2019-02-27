Capitals' John Carlson: Nets power-play goal Tuesday
Carlson registered a power-play goal, a plus-2 rating and two blocked shots during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.
Carlson continues his hot streak with two goals and eight points in the last seven games. The 28-year-old defender has posted consecutive 10-goal seasons and is on pace to break the 70-point barrier if he can stay healthy and productive, placing him in the top tier among fantasy defensemen.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Stays hot with helper•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Helps on man advantage•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Earns two points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Notches 50th point Thursday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Keeps hardest shot in Washington•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Ends goal drought in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...