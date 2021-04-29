Carlson (lower body) won't suit up in Thursday's game against the Penguins.

Carlson came into the contest deemed a game-time call with an undisclosed issue, but the team announced he's day-to-day with the lower-body injury. The 31-year-old will be a tough loss out of the lineup Thursday, as he's racked up 10 goals and 42 points in 49 games this campaign. With Carlson out, look for Nick Jensen to enter the lineup on defense, and Zdeno Chara to perhaps get a look on the power play in Thursday's clash.