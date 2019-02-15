Capitals' John Carlson: Notches 50th point Thursday

Carlson tallied an assist and four blocked shots while logging 22:41 of ice time during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Carlson has just three helpers in eight games since the All Star break. However, the 29-year-old defender is in the top tier of fantasy blueliners with 50 points in 57 games, so expect more productive nights than quiet ones for the balance of 2018-19.