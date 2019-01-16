Capitals' John Carlson: Notches assist before ejection
Carlson tallied a power-play assist, a minus-2 rating and 14 penalty minutes during Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.
Carlson was tossed late in the third period with the game well out of reach, but those in leagues that count penalty minutes won't mind the incident. The 29-year-old should contend for the Norris Trophy given that he has 43 points in 45 games, so keep rolling him regularly.
