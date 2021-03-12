Carlson registered a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Carlson joined a rush as the trailer and blew a one-timer past Brian Elliott to extend Washington's lead to 3-1 just under seven minutes into the second period. The tally was Carlson's 500th NHL point and snapped his eight-game goal drought. The 31-year-old has registered points in three straight games and boasts 22 points in 26 contests on the year.