Capitals' John Carlson: Notches helper Saturday
Carlson recorded a power-play assist during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Wild.
Carlson has been a rock for the Capitals (and fantasy owners) in 2017-18 with two goals and 17 points in 21 games. Only a minus-8 rating blemishes a remarkable effort to open the season, and improvements to that and his goal-scoring output are all that stand in between the 27-year-old and Norris Trophy consideration.
