Capitals' John Carlson: Notches power-play helper

Carlson had a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.

Carlson has now produced three helpers through two games, tied with Lars Eller for the team lead. Carlson is coming off of his first 70-point campaign, and he's well on his way to matching it with the hot start. The Massachusetts native recorded 33 of his points last year on the man advantage -- Friday's helper was his first power-play point of the year.