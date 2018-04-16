Capitals' John Carlson: Notches three more assists
Carlson had three assists and six shots on net in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Sunday's Game 2.
That makes a whopping six assists for Carlson in this series. He's now assisted on six of the seven goals the Capitals have scored in the playoffs after tallying 53 helpers in 82 games this year.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Collects three assists in Thursday's OT loss•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Can't buy goal, but sets up two•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Posts two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Notches two points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Puts up three points in Stadium Series•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Posts pair of assists Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...