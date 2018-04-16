Capitals' John Carlson: Notches three more assists

Carlson had three assists and six shots on net in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Sunday's Game 2.

That makes a whopping six assists for Carlson in this series. He's now assisted on six of the seven goals the Capitals have scored in the playoffs after tallying 53 helpers in 82 games this year.

