Capitals' John Carlson: Notches two helpers in win

Carlson had two assists on the power play in 26:30 of total ice time in Sunday's overtime win over the Blues.

Carlson continues to log monstrous minutes and is producing offense at a terrific rate. The 27-year-old has racked up four goals and 33 points in 42 games on the season and is thriving as the team's power-play quarterback. Carlson has been dynamite all year, but he's heating up with six points in his last four games, making him must-start every night in fantasy.