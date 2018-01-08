Capitals' John Carlson: Notches two helpers in win
Carlson had two assists on the power play in 26:30 of total ice time in Sunday's overtime win over the Blues.
Carlson continues to log monstrous minutes and is producing offense at a terrific rate. The 27-year-old has racked up four goals and 33 points in 42 games on the season and is thriving as the team's power-play quarterback. Carlson has been dynamite all year, but he's heating up with six points in his last four games, making him must-start every night in fantasy.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Midseason Norris fave•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies pair of helpers Saturday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Notches helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Stays hot with assist Thursday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Collects two more helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...