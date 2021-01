Carlson recorded a goal, a power-play assist and six shots during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

The Norris Trophy contender picked up where he left off from a career-high 75-point season in 2019-20 as Washington overcame a late Sabres surge to close out their first win of the campaign. The 30-year-old is one of the premier fantasy options at his position and an automatic start.