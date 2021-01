Carlson tallied a power-play goal, an assist and two shots while logging 25:38 of ice time during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

With his second consecutive two-point outing, Carlson has posted two goals and seven points over a five-game point streak -- including four games without stars like Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocols) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) to work with. The 31-year-old is an elite fantasy rearguard and an automatic start.