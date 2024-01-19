Carlson tallied two assists and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Carlson has rebounded nicely since the calendar rolled into 2024, posting two goals and seven points in nine games thus far in January. The 34-year-old is still generating solid offense with 26 points in 43 games, but is on pace for his lowest goal total in a decade which is likely to disappoint fantasy managers who were expecting more robust production.