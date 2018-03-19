Capitals' John Carlson: Notches two points

Carlson scored a goal on three shots and registered an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Flyers on Sunday.

Carlson already has a career-high 14 goals and 59 points, and he just hit the 200-shot mark for the second time in his career. It seems like a given the 28-year-old will notch 60 points this season. It could happen soon, as Carlson now has a five-game point streak.