Capitals' John Carlson: Offensive dominance continues

Carlson contributed a goal, two assists and five shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Florida.

Carlson opened the scoring himself, then dished out a power-play helper in the second period before assisting on Tom Wilson's overtime winner. The 29-year-old American continues to pace all defensemen in points, as he's up to 26 through 17 games.

