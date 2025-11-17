Carlson (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against Los Angeles, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Initial reports suggested that Carlson should be good to go for Monday's game, but the Capitals will wait to evaluate the defenseman in the hours leading up to puck drop before determining his status. If Carlson is able to suit up, Trevor van Riemsdyk will be a candidate to come out of the lineup.