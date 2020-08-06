Carlson (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday's round-robin matchup with Philadelphia, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

While tournament seeding is an important aspect of the round-robin contests, there is no reason for the Capitals to rush Carlson back into the lineup until he's fully fit. The fact that he's been practicing with the team could leave the door open for him to suit up against Boston on Sunday. In his stead, Washington should continue to utilize Dmitry Orlov with the No. 1 power-play unit.