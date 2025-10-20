Carlson had a goal on three shots on goal but a minus-2 rating during his 23:39 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Carlson, a double-digit goal scorer in eight seasons in his career, got on the board for the first time this year Sunday. The 35-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down as a point producer, up to four points through six games this season and coming off of back-to-back seasons cracking the 50-point mark. As long as he remains the top power play quarterback, the production is surely to keep coming for the 17-year Capital.