Carlson (undisclosed) will miss Sunday's round-robin finale versus the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Carlson has been practicing with his teammates for over a week now, but he's evidently still dealing with the nagging injury that has kept him out of the entirety of the round-robin round. At this point it isn't clear if he'll be ready for Game 1 of the Capitals' first-round series.