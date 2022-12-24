Carlson (face) was discharged from the hospital Saturday and remains under the care of Washington medical personnel.

Carlson is out indefinitely after being struck on the right side of the head/face by a shot from Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon on Friday. A timetable for his return remains unclear, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he was out for the remainder of the month. Carlson has registered eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 contests this campaign.