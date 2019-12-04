Capitals' John Carlson: Paces Caps with three points
Carlson scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Carlson made some history with his three-point outburst, becoming the first defenseman to post 40 points in 29 or fewer games since Al MacInnis did so in 1990-91. Carlson's performance this year has been outstanding. The 29-year-old has added 80 shots on goal and 55 blocked shots with a plus-18 rating. The next goal he scores will be the 100th of his career.
