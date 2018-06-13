Capitals' John Carlson: Pending UFA weighing his options

Carlson, a pending unrestricted free agent, expressed his desire to remain with the Capitals, though he added, "there's more to it than that," Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Reading between the lines, Carlson knows that he'll be able to command a substantial pay raise following his efforts in bringing the franchise its first Stanley Cup win. The savvy veteran added five goals and 15 helpers over 24 games of the 2018 playoffs after securing career highs in assists (53) and points (68) during the regular season. He cashed in $3.96 million annually over the life of a six-year deal that will officially expire July 1.