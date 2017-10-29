Capitals' John Carlson: Picks up another helper Saturday

Carlson had an assist in Saturday's 5-2 comeback win over the Oilers.

The 27-year-old has seven assists in 11 games to start the season but has failed to convert on any of his 41 shots. The latter is certain to improve, and his presence as a mainstay on the top power-play unit makes him a must-start every night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories