Capitals' John Carlson: Picks up helper Saturday

Carlson had an assist in Saturday's 6-1 rout over the Canadiens.

The 27-year-old defenseman has been busy in the first two games with four shots and averaging 25:27 of ice time. Manning the top power-play unit on a Washington team with a shallower defense corps compared to last season, the U.S. Olympian could have a monster season as he polishes his resume for a contract extension. Play him with confidence every night.