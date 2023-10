Carlson notched two assists in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

The veteran blueliner helped set up Washington's last two goals as they rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the third period. Carlson has a goal and seven points in eight games to begin the season, as he looks to rebound from an injury-plagued 2022-23 campaign that saw him manage only 29 points in 40 games -- his lowest output since 2012-13.