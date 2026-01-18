Carlson supplied two assists, put three shots on net and had two blocks in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Carlson played a hand in both goals scored by Jakob Chychrun in Saturday's contest. With the pair of helpers, Carlson now has 29 assists, 38 points, 96 shots on goal and 66 blocks across 45 games this season. The assistant captain has nine points over his last seven games and has remained a steady source for category-coverage stats in the process. He is on track to secure 60-plus points this season, which would mark his first time doing so since the 2021-22 campaign. Carlson should continue to provide solid fantasy production across the remainder of the regular season.