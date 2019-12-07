Capitals' John Carlson: Point streak reaches four games

Carlson collected a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Carlson set up Evgeny Kuznetsov in the second period. The American blueliner produced seven points and a plus-7 rating during the Capitals' four-game road trip. Carlson is up to 43 points (11 tallies, 32 helpers), 89 shots, and 57 blocked shots through 31 contests.