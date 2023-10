Carlson logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Carlson has been a bright spot for the Capitals, as he's now gotten on the scoresheet in five straight games. He has a goal and four helpers in that span, with his last two assists coming on the power play. The 33-year-old blueliner has added 15 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, five hits and a minus-1 rating through six outings overall in his usual top-pairing role.