Carlson dished out a pair of assists and had two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh. He also produced three hits, two PIM and one block.

Carlson played a key role in Washington's four-goal third period, setting up tallies by T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson, the latter coming with the man advantage. The effort pushed Carlson's point streak to three games (one goal, four assists) and gave him 17 points in 19 contests overall.