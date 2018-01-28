Capitals' John Carlson: Posting banner year despite All-Star snub

Carlson has notched seven goals, 38 points, and a minus-4 rating in 49 games thus far in 2017-18.

Any argument that the All-Star game is a serious thing fell apart after Carlson was left off the roster despite being third among NHL rearguards with 38 points in 49 games. Manning the top power-play unit and averaging 26:07 in ice time per contest, the 28-year-old blueliner has all the talent an opportunity needed to eclipse his career-high of 55 points set in the 2014-15 season, so make sure the Norris Trophy-contender is in your lineup every time he takes the ice.