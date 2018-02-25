Capitals' John Carlson: Posts pair of assists Saturday

Carlson recorded two assists, a power-play point, and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Sabres.

Carlson continues his march to career-highs with 69 points in 62 games this season -- with four goals and nine points in 12 games during February action. The 28-year-old blueliner is one of the more dependable defensemen in any format, so play him regularly down the stretch.