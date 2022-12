Carlson notched a power-paly assist, five shots on goal, five blocked shots and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Carlson set up an Evgeny Kuznetsov goal in the second period. It's now four assists in Carlson's last three games, and he he's added three goals when going back to his last eight contests. The star defenseman is up to eight goals, 10 helpers, 85 shots, 60 blocks, 29 hits and a minus-8 rating through 24 appearances this season.