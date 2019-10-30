Capitals' John Carlson: Posts two goals
Carlson scored two goals, one on the man advantage, with seven shots on net in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old came into the night leading the league in assists, but his two goals also already gives him seven scores on the young season. Carlson possesses an unsustainable 20 percent shooting percentage, but with seven goals, he's already about halfway to his career best in the category. Carlson also has 16 assists, plus-7 rating, six PIM and 35 shots on net in 14 games.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Assist extends point streak•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Snipes pair of goals•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Garners weekly honors•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Racks up three more points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Another helper Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.