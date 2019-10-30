Capitals' John Carlson: Posts two goals

Carlson scored two goals, one on the man advantage, with seven shots on net in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old came into the night leading the league in assists, but his two goals also already gives him seven scores on the young season. Carlson possesses an unsustainable 20 percent shooting percentage, but with seven goals, he's already about halfway to his career best in the category. Carlson also has 16 assists, plus-7 rating, six PIM and 35 shots on net in 14 games.