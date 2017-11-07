Capitals' John Carlson: Posts two more points Monday

Carlson recorded the game-winning goal, a power-play assist, four shots and a plus-1 rating through 27:41 of ice time (7:16 on the power play) during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory against Arizona.

With a goal, 11 points, 50 shots, 10 PIM and an average of 27:14 of ice time per game through 15 contests this season, Carlson has quickly affirmed himself as a go-to fantasy option in all settings. The Capitals are dealing with a number of injuries on their blue line, so once fully healthy, the 27-year-old defenseman could see a little less playing time. However, Carlson still projects to remain a high-floor, high-ceiling virtual asset.