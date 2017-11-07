Capitals' John Carlson: Posts two more points Monday
Carlson recorded the game-winning goal, a power-play assist, four shots and a plus-1 rating through 27:41 of ice time (7:16 on the power play) during Monday's 3-2 overtime victory against Arizona.
With a goal, 11 points, 50 shots, 10 PIM and an average of 27:14 of ice time per game through 15 contests this season, Carlson has quickly affirmed himself as a go-to fantasy option in all settings. The Capitals are dealing with a number of injuries on their blue line, so once fully healthy, the 27-year-old defenseman could see a little less playing time. However, Carlson still projects to remain a high-floor, high-ceiling virtual asset.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Chips in two helpers in win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Picks up another helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies assist, 10 shots Friday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Picks up helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Protected from expansion draft•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...