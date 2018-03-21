Capitals' John Carlson: Posts two-point effort Tuesday
Carlson recorded a goal, a power-play assist, and four shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.
Carlson has been absolutely on fire of late with three goals and eight points in his last six games as he battles it out with Stars blueliner John Klingberg for the defenseman scoring title. With a Norris Trophy-caliber season under his belt, the 28-year-old is poised for a big raise on a new contract this summer and should be one of the first defensemen off the board in all formats in 2018-19 fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Notches two points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Puts up three points in Stadium Series•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Posts pair of assists Saturday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Leads way in win over Sabres•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Records two power-play points•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Two more helpers Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...