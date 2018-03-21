Capitals' John Carlson: Posts two-point effort Tuesday

Carlson recorded a goal, a power-play assist, and four shots during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Carlson has been absolutely on fire of late with three goals and eight points in his last six games as he battles it out with Stars blueliner John Klingberg for the defenseman scoring title. With a Norris Trophy-caliber season under his belt, the 28-year-old is poised for a big raise on a new contract this summer and should be one of the first defensemen off the board in all formats in 2018-19 fantasy drafts.