Capitals' John Carlson: Posts two points Thursday
Carlson tallied an empty net goal, a power-play assist and two shots during Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Carlson snapped a four-game scoring drought in style and is now second in the league among blueliners with six goals and 37 points in 35 games. The 28-year-old is firmly in the Norris Trophy conversation and should be played regularly.
