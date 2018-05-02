Capitals' John Carlson: Pots second goal of playoffs

Carlson scored a power-play goal and added four shots in a game-high 29:17 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-3 Game 3 victory over Pittsburgh.

Carlson did it all in this one, most notably opening the scoring 48 seconds into the middle frame with his second goal of the postseason. While that goal total's nothing to write home about, the regular-season league leader in points among defensemen also has eight helpers this postseason, giving him 10 points in nine games.