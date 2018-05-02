Capitals' John Carlson: Pots second goal of playoffs
Carlson scored a power-play goal and added four shots in a game-high 29:17 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-3 Game 3 victory over Pittsburgh.
Carlson did it all in this one, most notably opening the scoring 48 seconds into the middle frame with his second goal of the postseason. While that goal total's nothing to write home about, the regular-season league leader in points among defensemen also has eight helpers this postseason, giving him 10 points in nine games.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: League leader with eight assists so far•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Game 4 assist reappropriated•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Stays scorching with helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Notches three more assists•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Collects three assists in Thursday's OT loss•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Can't buy goal, but sets up two•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...