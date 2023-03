Carlson (face) is practicing in a non-contact jersey Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Carlson is at an optional practice but this is still a big step in his progress, as he has been out of action since Dec. 23. He has eight goals and 21 points in 30 games this season. Carlson looks like he is close to returning to the Washington lineup and it could happen in the next 2-3 weeks.