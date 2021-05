Carlson (lower body) was on the ice for Monday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom were both late scratches for Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against the Flyers, and it has yet to be established if the offensive defenseman will be ready to return for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Bruins. The 31-year-old has tallied 10 goals and 44 points in 52 games during the pandemic-shortened season.