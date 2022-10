Carlson scored a goal and was credited with an assist Monday as the Capitals rallied to earn a 6-4 victory over the Canucks.

Carlson, who has a reputation for being an offensive-minded defenseman, failed to record a point during the Capitals' opening three games. Fear not, fantasy managers. The 32-year-old blueliner is not over the hill. Carlson sparked the Capitals' third-period comeback by producing an assist on Dylan Strome's power-play tally and then scoring the game-tying goal.