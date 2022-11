Carlson scored a goal and drew an assist during Tuesday's 5-2 loss over the Panthers.

Carlson converted to briefly pull the Capitals to within 3-2 midway through the third period Tuesday. The 32-year-old defenseman redirected Erik Gustafsson's pass during a delayed penalty situation. It was Carlson's third goal this season and first in six games. He contributed seven shots and four blocks. Over their last 11 games, the Capitals have scored two or fewer goals seven times.